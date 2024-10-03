Tinubu forwards tax reform bills to NASS

The Senate has received President Bola Tinubu’s communication seeking consideration and passage of the proposed Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Bill to align with ongoing financial reforms of the Federal Government and enhance efficiency in tax compliance. The House of Representatives also received four bills were forwarded by the President. They include the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Establishment Bill and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

On October 1, 2024, during his speech on Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary, Tinubu said some Economic Stabilisation Bills would be transmitted to the National Assembly. “We are moving ahead with our fiscal policy reforms. To stimulate our productive capacity and create more jobs and prosperity, the Federal Executive Council approved the Economic Stabilisation Bills, which will now be transmitted to the National Assembly. “These transformative bills will make our business environment more friendly, stimulate investment and reduce the tax burden on businesses and workers once they are passed into law,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, said the Withholding Tax Regulations 2024 has been gazetted. “I do have some good news, the good news is that the withholding tax regulation has now been gazetted. So, the only reason it hasn’t been published today is because it is public holiday, so first thing tomorrow you will see a copy of the gazette and that provides a lot of relief not just for manufacturers but also every other business in terms of taking away some of the burdens of funding their working capital,” Oyedele said.