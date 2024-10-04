‘Chelsea can’t compete with Man City or Arsenal’

Enzo Maresca says he is “convinced” Chelsea cannot compete for “big things” with Manchester City and Arsenal this season. The Italian manager has had an good start at Stamford Bridge, winning seven of his 10 matches, overseeing a run of 27 goals and seeing Chelsea rise into fourth place, just two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

However, Maresca has urged caution about his team’s ability to win major trophies during his first season. “I really don’t think we can compete with City or Arsenal,” Maresca said after beating Gent 4-2 in the Europa Conference League. “I really don’t think that because we are not ready. The reason is that City has worked with the same manager for nine years and Arsenal for five years. If you want to compete for big things you need that time.

“After Arsenal beat PSG they asked Luis Enrique and he said the same thing that Arsenal have had the same manager for five years and them only a year and a half.”Imagine us, only three months… so it’s a huge difference. So I am really convinced we cannot compete with those clubs.” Chelsea are home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday (14:00 BST).

They have spent £1.5bn across the last five transfer windows, albeit with significant player sales, and currently only have Carney Chukwuemeka (ill) and Reece James (hamstring) on the sidelines. Maresca wants time and patience in his first year of management at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues entering the third year of their ownership under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

He added: “The target is to improve and slowly, slowly to get closer to those clubs but at the moment we are not ready for that,” he added.