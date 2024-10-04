Doguwa tackles Kwankwaso, says APC remains Nigeria’s leading party come 2027

Chairman Northern Regional Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa has reacted to the statement of the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso that Nigerians will vote out the All-Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 polls. This follows Kwankwaso comment at a political gathering in Kano on Thursday, saying Nigerians, especially Northerners, are tired of the APC and would change it in the 2027 Presidential election.

Hon.Ado- Doguwa furthers said Kwankwaso is yet to recover from the defeat he suffered at the hands of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election. Hence, he is hallucinating about the 2027. “At a political gathering on Thursday, my colleague in the House of Representatives in the 3rd Republic, Kwankwaso, took his hallucination to the moon when he said Nigerians are tired of APC and will change it in 2027. As we all know, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not leaving any stone unturned in his quest to return our country to the path of progress and prosperity for the benefit of all,” he said.

Doguwa, a ranking lawmaker in the House of Representatives, said President Tinubu took over the mantle of leadership in the country 16 months ago when the economy was in terrible shape in all spheres. He said that since assuming office on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu has been working genuinely to correct the fiscal misalignments, the bane of the country’s economic downturn. According to him, Under President Tinubu, the country has attracted foreign direct investments worth more than $30 billion in 16 months. He said President Tinubu has paid a forex backlog of $7 billion and cleared the ways and means of over N30 trillion he inherited from the last administration.

“President Tinubu reduced the debt service ratio from 97 to 68 per cent and kept our foreign reserve at $37 billion. Only this week, the Economic Stabilisation Bills have been transmitted to us in the National Assembly to stimulate our productive capacity and create more jobs and prosperity in the country,” he said. In the area of security, he said the government has eliminated over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders, including Kachalla Halilu Sububu, who terrorised the people in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna for over five years. “A fresh air is already permeating the North West in view of the onslaught against these bandits. Our people are now returning to their farms. We pray for a bumper harvest. We are also grateful to President Tinubu for establishing the North West Development Commission to hasten up the reconstruction and rebuilding of our geopolitical zone, which is the food basket of our country,” he said.

He expressed optimism that in a few months, the hardship being faced in the country will fizzle out as the president’s numerous interventions bear fruits. He urged Kwankwaso to free and stop remote controlling the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, saying, “The disgruntled NNPP government has already lost focus and fell out with the good people of Kano State. No matter the noise Kwankwaso makes, the APC in Kano is already poised to unseat the kangaroo NNPP government in Kano State come 2027 following the non-performance, loss of people’s confidence and breach of electoral confidence of the NNPP.”

He also said that Kwankwaso lacks the morality to speak for the people of the North, adding that his assertion was only a whimsical statement applicable to himself.