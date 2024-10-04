IOM repatriates 180 Nigerians stranded in Libya

The International Organization for Migration and the National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos Territorial Office have repatriated a total of 180 Nigerians stranded in Libya.

A statement by NEMA said the group arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at approximately 7:30 pm on Wednesday, aboard a charter flight operated by Al-Buraq Airlines. The returnees included 67 adult females, 55 adult males, 24 female children, 18 male children, and 16 infants.

Upon arrival, the Nigerian Immigration Service conducted a biometric profiling of the returnees to ensure proper documentation and support. In addition to this, various government agencies provided humanitarian assistance to the returnees to aid their reintegration into society.

“The IOM continues to play a crucial role in assisting Nigerians stranded abroad, and this latest evacuation underscores the organisation’s commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of migrants,” the NEMA statement added.