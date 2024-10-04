‘Police presence inconsequential’, Fubara vows to resist LG poll disruption

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has expressed surprise at the actions of the police in allegedly attempting to invade the premises of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to disrupt the planned Local Government election on Saturday.

Speaking during a media briefing at the government house in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara on Friday, said the move was surprising because he had previously received information indicating that the police intended to withdraw from the local government elections. He questioned why Rivers State is being singled out, especially with what he described as an undue focus on an electoral body that falls under state jurisdiction.

He pointed out that the court ruling from Abuja had only instructed the police not to provide security, and not to seal the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) premises or interfere with the elections. According to him, the ruling from the Rivers State High Court should take precedence, as it was issued first. He emphasised the importance of conducting the elections in compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling which the Federal Government is set to implement.

Fubara noted that attempts to obstruct the elections would have far-reaching consequences, particularly on the welfare of local government workers.