Rivers: ‘Election must hold’, protesters storm RSIEC, chant songs

Angry protesters on Friday stormed the office of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), singing and chanting ‘Election must hold’.

The protesters had defied the heavy rainfall in the state and had spread canopies, while singing and drumming, with one side of the road blocked.

The protest was after the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara said he stormed the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) at 1 AM on Friday, to stop the Rivers State Police Command from taking over the premises.