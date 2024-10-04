Ten Hag decision ‘not my call’ – Ratcliffe

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the future of under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag is “not my call”. Billionaire Ratcliffe took control of football operations at Old Trafford in February and, in July, the club triggered a one-year extension in Ten Hag’s contract.

But following a difficult start to the campaign, Ratcliffe said the United hierarchy he has put in place must “take stock and make some sensible decisions”. Asked if he still had faith in former Ajax boss Ten Hag, Ratcliffe told BBC Sport: “I don’t want to answer that question.”

Ratcliffe was speaking after watching Ineos Britannia become the first British sailing team to reach the Americas Cup final since 1964 on Friday, and a day after 10-man United blew a two-goal lead but drew 3-3 at Porto in the Europa League.