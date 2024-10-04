Yakmut cautions on the danger of social media, calls for positive attitude towards the use of it

Former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission, His Royal Highness, Alhassan Yakmut has decried the attendant challenges of the digital era arising from the spread of misinformation, cyberbullying, hate speech, to invasion of privacy. The astute Sports administrator made the call during a paper presentation themed “The Role of Traditional Councils in Promoting Responsible Utilization of Social Media in the Nation.”

Extolling the power of social media in terms of information dissemination, Yakmut called for positive attitude towards the use of the social media. Accordong to Yakmut “today’s digital age, social media has become a powerful tool for communication, information sharing, and community engagement. It has revolutionized the way people interact and access information, shaping the flow of ideas across different sectors of society. However, along with the numerous benefits of social media come significant challenges which are on the rise. These challenges can destabilize social harmony and governance if left unchecked”, he concludes.

Being a traditional ruler himself, Yakmut said Traditional councils who are custodians of the cultural heritage and community governance in many societies, have a pivotal role to play in addressing the irresponsible use of social media. “These councils, often comprising community elders and leaders, wield significant influence over the values, norms, and behaviours of their communities. By leveraging this influence, traditional councils can help mitigate the negative impacts of social media while promoting its responsible use for community development, cultural preservation, and social cohesion”

Yakmut noted that despite the misuse of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp, one cannot foreclose the integral parts of modern life, particularly in developing nations through such platforms. He said “they serve as tools for communication, education, advocacy, and business. In many rural areas where traditional councils operate, social media bridges the gap between remote communities and the broader global network. It offers access to information such as health information, educational resources, and political engagement services that would otherwise be unavailable.”

Yakmut suggested that one of the basic ways traditional councils can promote responsible use of social media is by advocating for digital literacy within their communities, adding that many rural areas lack access to formal education on the risks and benefits of social media, leaving individuals vulnerable to misinformation, scams, and privacy violations. He therefore enjoined Traditional councils to collaborate with government agencies, educational institutions and other stakeholders tailored towards the cultural and social context of the community.