Pelican Valley CEO bags Canadian House of Commons Award

The Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, Ambassador (Dr.) Babatunde Adeyemo, has been honoured with the esteemed award of recognition of the Canadian House of Commons. Adeyemo, a foremost Nigerian real estate entrepreneur, was conferred with the prestigious award at the closing event of the Solteque “Canada Trade Mission 2024” held in Ontario on 4th October, 2024.

The Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre, Ontario, Shafqat Ali, presented the award to the Pelican Valley CEO, commending him for his exceptional leadership, innovative vision and outstanding contributions to the real estate industry. The Canadian House of Commons is the lower house of Canada’s Parliament, playing a crucial role in the country’s legislative process and is equally responsible for debating and voting on bills, which are proposed laws that can impact various aspects of the Canadian life. Speaking shortly before the award presentation, Ali expressed delight that the trade mission successfully brought together artisans, traders and investors from around the world.

The parliamentarian thanked the organisers for creating an invaluable platform that showcased the economic potentials within Canada’s inclusive business environment and restated his country’s readiness to strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria. He noted that the Nigerian community in Canada had made a huge difference by contributing significantly to various productive sectors, including business, education, community service, healthcare, technology and trade. Ali, who stated that opportunities abound in his country for interested and qualified Nigerians, disclosed that the Canadian government was ready to boost the capacity of 600,000 small and medium sized businesses by granting them rebate.

“Our government is giving rebate to 600,000 businesses this year. For example, if you have 10 employees, it means 400 dollars per employee. The business owner will receive 4,000 dollars if he is able to file taxes before December 2024. This is a great boost to businesses,” the parliamentarian added. Responding after receiving the award, Dr Adeyemo expressed gratitude to the Canadian House of Commons and the organisers of the trade mission for honouring him. He said, “I am deeply humbled and grateful for this award of recognition. I did not even expect such at this event. I am really overwhelmed with gratitude and joy. This award is not just a recognition of my efforts but also a celebration of the Nigeria-Canada relationship.”

“I want to express my deepest appreciation to the Canadian House of Commons, our partners and other stakeholders who have supported us on this journey. This award will motivate me to continue pushing boundaries, driving growth and making a difference in the lives of people.” The Pelican Valley CEO, who stated that he was in Canada as part of efforts to attract more diaspora investors back home, reiterated his commitment to bridging Nigeria’s housing deficit through various real estate products. Also speaking at the event, High Chief Olawale Olaleye, the Chairman/CEO of Solteque Group, organisers of the trade mission, said the event aimed at promoting meaningful investments between diaspora Nigerians and Canadian investors.

He added that the initiative was meant to foster collaboration and encourage investments in housing and infrastructure development, especially in the South West geopolitical zone of Nigeria. The Canada Trade Mission, which commenced at Emerald Banquet Hall, 55 Guided Court Etobicoke, Ontario on September 30 and ended on October 4, featured a rich exhibition of traditional fabrics, indigenous mouth-watering cuisine and promising real estate ventures designed to boost trade and cultural exchange between Nigeria and Canada.