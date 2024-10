Voting has commenced in most polling centres for the local government election in Rivers State, as sensitive materials have been distributed.

Accreditation and voting began at Ikoku area (unit 14 and 15) Port Harcourt City at around 8am.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt LGA and (Chairmanship candidate of the APP) commends RSIEC after casting his vote at Ward 18, units 14 and 15.