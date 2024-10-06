Olu Lisa commends Hon Isiaka for sponsoring bill for the construction of Ijoko- Oyero- Lisa road

………urges Senator Salis to replicate same bill at the red chamber

……..as house Speaker refers bill to ecological fund, appropriations and aviation committees.

The Olu of Lisa kingdom, Oba Najeemdeen Oladele Odugbemi has commended Hon Ibrahim Ayokunle Isiaka for moving the motion at the floor of the house of representatives for the immediate road development, dredging, channelization and total construction of roads around Alamo and Awela bridges leading to Lisa town from Ijoko – Oyero. Oba Odugbemi in his reaction to the discussion of the bill at the plenary in the green chamber appreciated the honourable member representing Ifo / Ewekoro federal constituency, Hon Ibrahim Isiaka for his boldness to bring the sufferings and supplications of the masses in the area to the outside world due to the dilapidated road leading to Lisa from Ijoko area.

He urged the honourable member to follow the bill at ensuring it received the overall blessing of the house and implementation when finally passed into law. The traditional ruler also called on the senator representing Ogun central senatorial district, Senator Shuaib Salis to also sponsor a bill for the total reconstruction of Ijoko- Oyero- Oluke- Lisa road which according to the statement of the senator when he led a powerful delegation of senators from Abuja in August this year to the service of songs at the burial programme of late Kunle Oyero( Senator representing Ogun central senatorial district between 1979 – 1983)at Oyero- town where he promised to raise the issue of the dilapidated roads at the floor of the Senate and also promised to establish an ICT centre in memory of late Kunle Oyero which he has began at Community High School, Oluke.

It would be recalled that Hon Ibrahim Isiaka representing Ifo/ Ewekoro federal constituency had sponsored the bill last week at the floor of the house of representatives for the need to rehabilitate the roads and bridges leading to the site of the ill- fated Bell view Boeing 737 – 200 airline flight 210 carrying 117 passengers from Lagos to Abuja. According to Hon. Isiaka, on 22nd October, 2005, the Bell view plane which moved within few minutes, nose-dived and crashed at high speed in Lisa town in Ifo local government area of Ogun state.

According to the bill presented to the house by the honourable member said that families of the deceased cannot pay their last respects due to the dilapidated roads and collapsed bridges at Alamo and Awela rivers. He added that families of the deceased passengers are unable to lay their normal wreaths and prayers because of the badly affected roads and collapsed bridges affected by floods and erosion at Alamo and Awela rivers. Hon Isiaka stressed further that it is a pointer reminder of the ongoing impact of that terrible event in Lisa town.

The bill as presented by him said that the house urged the federal government to establish a memorial fund to support the families of the deceased in the accident to aid their traveling expenses to visit the site of the incident. The bill stipulates a sustainable infrastructure development in the areas by engaging the relevant stakeholders to prioritize road maintenance and emonument for visitors. The mover of the bill read that the house further resolved to encourage donations and contributions to help alleviate financial burden of the families of the victims.

The bill according to Hon. Isiaka also urged the ecological project office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to embark on the immediate road development, dredging, channelization and construction of roads and bridges around Alamo and Awela rivers to allow the families to visit the site and pay their regular respects. Finally according to the bill, the house mandates the house committees on ecological fund, appropriations, and aviation to make provision in the 2025 budget estimates to address infrastructural challenges and to ensure safe ite access for families of the deceased.

acccc

The Speaker of the house of representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas thereafter referred the bill as amended to the house committees on ecological fund, appropriations and aviation for legislative action.