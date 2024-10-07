NAFDAC workers down tools over lopsided promotion, welfare

The Senior Staff Association Of Statutory Corporations And Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control(NAFDAC) have begun an indefinite strike over failure of the management to address certain issues regarding the welfare of its members.

In the communiqué;

SSASCGOC/NAFDAC/COMMUNIQUE/VOL.1 issued on October 4, 2024, the aggrieved workers said the move was necessary after several meetings with the management over critical issues that have to do with promotions, salaries and the general welfare of the staff, failed to yield positive results. The statement instructing the workers to begin the indefinite strike starting from Monday, was signed by the Secretary of the TUC, Comrade (Dr.) Ejor Michael.

The press release stated, “This is to notify all staff that, following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum issued to Management in the Communique of September 20, 2024, and the dithering of Management regarding the issues raised therein, another Congress of NAFDAC Staff was convened on Friday, 4th October 2024. “After careful deliberation, Congress unanimously resolved to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike across all NAFDAC formations, commencing Monday, 7th October 2024. In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to down tools by withdrawing all your services in compliance with the strike action.

“This decision is a result of NAFDAC Management’s failure to address the critical issues outlined in the Communique within the given time frame. The Congress considers this ongoing inaction insufferable and accentuates that the industrial action will continue unabated until all demands specified in the Communique are fully met. “In light of this, all staff are advised to remove their personal belongings from their offices, as no one, no matter the rank or cadre, will be allowed entry into any NAFDAC Office (premises) during the strike period.

“SSASCGOC State and Zonal Coordinators are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive. Dear Comrades, your cooperation is greatly treasured to ensure the effectiveness of this indefinite nationwide strike action.