Ondo Guber Polls: INEC begins distribution of election materials

Ondo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of the non-sensitive election materials for the November 16, off-cycle governorship election in the state. The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state, Oluwatoyin Babalola stated this at a media briefing in Akure on Saturday on the preparation of the commission for the election.

Babalola noted that a large percentage of the non-sensitive election materials for the November 16, 2024 poll have been received. She revealed that the non-sensitive election materials received have been distributed to the 18 local government areas of the state. According to her, the materials are kept in safe places as the commission is working closely with security agencies to protect the materials.

She explained that the non-sensitive election materials would be batched into RAs and polling units and would be dispatched on the eve of the election. Quoting her: “I am pleased to inform you that a large percentage of the non-sensitive election materials required for the election have been received and deployed to the 18 Local Government Offices, where they are batched to RAs and Pus levels. “We are working closely with the relevant security agencies and stakeholders to ensure safe storage and timely distribution of these materials on the eve of election.”

The Ondo REC further disclosed that the total number of registered voters in the state is now 2,053,061. This is after harmonising the new registered voters with the old registered voters. Babalola said there is a total of 1,034,006 male registered voters in the state which formed 50.36 per cent of the total registered voters in the state. The number of registered voters who are female in the state is 1,019,055, which forms 49.64 per cent of total registered voters in the state.

Youths who registered as voters in the state are 726,944 and constituted 35.41 per cent of the total registered voters in the state.