Rivers: IGP orders unsealing of LGA secretariats after Fubara swears in APP chieftains

The Rivers State Police Command has unsealed all 23 Local Government Area Secretariats in the state following the election and swearing in of new chairmen. This was confirmed in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko earlier on Monday morning.

She said the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Bala acting on the orders of the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police personnel previously deployed to seal and safeguard the council secretariats in the state.

The secretariats were sealed in June following the disagreement between the Caretaker Committee Chairmen loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the immediate past local government chairmen, who were loyalists of Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The development was after Governor Siminalayi Fubara had sworn in 23 newly elected local government chairmen in the state. The exercise held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Sunday, comes a day after the Rivers State Independent National Electoral Commission (RSIEC) conducted an election at the grassroots.