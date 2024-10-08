Increase allocation to varsities in 2025 budget, Senate tells FG

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to federal universities in the 2025 budget so as to take care of the teething problems of Nigerian universities. The lawmakers also resolved to mandate the relevant committee or senate to liaise with the ministers of finance, education and other relevant ministries or immediately take steps to checkmate the increasing spate of brain drain in the country.

This resolution comes after a lawmaker, Senator Anthony Okorie raised alarm in a motion, over the growing challenge of brain drain and in consequence, the significant outflow of highly educated professionals in Nigeria, especially in the academia, in quest for better working conditions, exacerbating the skill gap in the workforce of the country.

Okorie also expressed worry over the poor remunerations and working conditions of Nigerian lecturers. He noted that since it was last reviewed over 15 years ago, it remains among the poorest in the world, and triggers the continuous loss of experienced hands from the nation’s ivory towers to other countries.

