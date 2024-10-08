NCC to sanction Starlink over price hike

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it will sanction Starlink over a tariff hike. Starlink increased its monthly subscription fee from N38,000 to N75,000. It also said new users will get a higher cost for the kit which was previously priced at N440,000 but will now go for N590,000. It said the hike affects new and existing customers.

But the NCC Director of Public Affairs Reuben Muoka said “The decision by Starlink to unilaterally review its subscription packages upwards did not receive the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)”. “The Commission will, therefore, take appropriate enforcement measures against any action by a licensee that is capable of eroding the regulatory stability of the telecommunications industry,” he said in the Tuesday statement.

According to the NCC, Starlink “jumped the gun by announcing price changes”. “We were surprised that the company jumped the gun by announcing price changes after filing a request to the Commission seeking approval for price adjustment for which the Commission was yet to communicate a decision,” the NCC said.

“The action of the company appears to be a contravention of Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, and Starlink’s Licence Conditions regarding tariffs.”