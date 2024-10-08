Rivers Govt sets up committee to probe post-election violence

The Rivers State Government has set up a judiciary of inquiry into the arson, killings, and other forms of violence that occurred in the state on Monday. The move was after Ikwerre, Eleme, and Emohua Local Government Council secretariats were set ablaze following the withdrawal of the police officers securing the 23 council secretariats by the commissioner of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Following the attacks, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara vowed to take decisive action against those responsible for setting ablaze three local government secretariats. He pledged that the incident, unlike previous cases, will not be ignored, as his administration will collaborate with security agencies to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

A statement by the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo on Tuesday, said the setting up of the judicial committee was pursuant to Section 2(1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Law, Cap 30, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999.

The statement said, “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has approved the Setting-up of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the arson, killings, and wanton destruction of property at some Local Government Council Headquarters which occurred on or about Monday, October 7, 2024.”