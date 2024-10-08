Rivers: Ikwere LG Chairman takes over secretariat after fire incident

The newly elected Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government, Israel Abosi has taken over the council secretariat in Isiokpo. The takeover comes less than 24 hours after the secretariat was burnt by arsonists on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Abosi was seen accompanied by his deputy, the newly elected councillors, and a crowd of supporters including some vigilante members who were brandishing guns and firing gunshots in the air. They were chanting solidarity songs and daring their political opponents to come to the council secretariat.

Both Ikwere and Emohua Local Government Council secretariats were set ablaze yesterday following the withdrawal of the police officers securing the 23 council secretariats by the commissioner of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The situation has since degenerated into an uproar, blame and counter-blame, with President Bola Tinubu later ordering the Nigerian Police Force to ensure security is provided for the 23 LG secretariats.