EFCC arrests 44 suspected internet fraudsters in Ebonyi, Anambra states

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 44 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations of Ebonyi and Anambra States.

They were arrested in the early hours of September 28 and 29, 2024 following actionable intelligence linking them to suspected online criminal activities. Upon arrest, preliminary investigations showed that the suspects took advantage of social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The commission in a statement said, specifically, while some of the suspects specialised in using fake identities to engage foreign nationals in romantic affairs with the intention to defraud them, others were found with fraudulent documents in their devices.

Other items recovered from them include laptops and different brands of sophisticated mobile phones. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.