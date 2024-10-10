JOHESU issues 15-day strike ultimatum over demands

Public health care workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address all lingering issues with the union or risks another round of industrial action. A memo jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the union, noted that the Federal Government has not been able to address their demands since June last year when they suspended their strike, owing to promises from President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

JOHESU embarked on strike between May 19, 2023 and June 6, 2023 last year, a two-week period that almost crippled health care services in public hospitals. The strike was called off following Tinubu’s promise to intervene. The memo highlighted the union’s demands to include non-payment of covid-19 hazard allowance to members, the demand for tax waiver on health care workers’ allowances, and call for the immediate suspension of the plans to establish an agency that regulates the activities in national health facilities.

Others include the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure as was done with the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure since January 2, 2014, the implementation of a consultant cadre for pharmacists in Federal Health Institutions, the upward review in the retirement age from 60-65 years for health workers and 70 years for Consultants, the payment of JOHESU members in professional regulatory councils.

The memo added, “Consequently, arising from the unanimous resolution of JOHESU Expanded National Executive Council at a hybrid meeting held on 2nd October 2024, and in compliance with the provisions of Section 41 of the Trade Disputes Act Cap.T8 LFN, 2004, JOHESU is constrained to give the Federal Government of Nigeria 15 days ultimatum with effect from Thursday, 10th October 2024, and to inform you that with effect from midnight of Friday, October 25, 2024, all our members in the Federal Health Institutions shall embark on seven days strike action. “However, if at the end of the seven-day warning strike, the Federal government fails to meet our demands, JOHESU has no other option than to embark on an indefinite strike action.

“Honourable Minister Sir, you will agree with us that JOHESU has always exhibited maturity, selflessness, and patriotism even in the face of extreme provocations and the government’s long delay in meeting these demands of workers under JOHESU and we think that our maturity and patriotism have been taken for granted.