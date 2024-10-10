Rivers Govt closes hospitals run by unlicensed practitioners

The Rivers State Government has shut down a hospital in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area, run by an agriculturist, as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal medical facilities. The Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, Dr. Adarze Oreh, at a press briefing in her office, said the hospital is among the six health facilities recently sealed by the state’s Anti-Quackery Committee, established by the Ministry of Health in April.

Among the facilities shut down is an unregistered clinic in Ogale, Eleme, where the operator not only provided medical services without proper supervision but also ran an educational program to train unlicensed practitioners. The operator, lacking the necessary qualifications, was unable to meet the standards required for a full medical license.

Another facility in Aleto, Eleme, was run by a retired nurse with a PhD. Despite her educational background, the nurse had no legal certification to operate a medical center and also ran a school on the side. In the same area, another unlicensed practitioner also ran a clinic, further fueling concerns about quackery in the state. Similarly, a facility in Komkom, Oyigbo, managed by two foreigners and a Nigerian, was found to be recycling syringes and needles, posing severe public health risks.

A sixth facility in the Afam area of Oyigbo was run by a Nigerian with foreign medical training but no certification from Nigerian medical authorities, nor a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate. The Commissioner expressed concern that these illegal facilities did not only provide substandard healthcare services but also train others in their dangerous practices. She noted that the locations of the sealed medical facilities indicate that unregistered health centers are increasingly moving to the outskirts of the state capital.

She urged operators of such facilities to come forward for proper certification and warned that the state would not tolerate quackery. She also reminded the public that the state’s contributory health insurance scheme, launched in January, is fully operational, offering citizens access to affordable and standard medical care.