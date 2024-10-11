16-year-old presides over Reps plenary to mark Girl Child Day

History was made at the House of Representatives as Isabel Anani presided over plenary in the lower chamber. House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, allowed Miss Anani, a 16-year-old gender advocate, to preside over proceedings of the green chamber on Thursday to commemorate the 2024 International Day for the Girl Child.

He took to his verified X handle to share the pictures of Anani taking charge of legislative business. Tajudeen described the session as unprecedented. “Today, history was made on the floor of the House of Representatives when I symbolically allowed a 16-year-old advocate, Ms Isabel Anani, to preside over the plenary session, enabling her to conduct the session, the first of its kind in the history of the House of Representatives,” Tajudeen stated.

“It is part of the celebration for this year’s International Day for the Girl Child. Women’s inclusion and participation in governance is at the heart of the 10th House Legislative Agenda.

“As a pioneering voice on Nigeria’s Technical Working Group for Adolescent Health and Wellbeing and UNICEF Young Influencer, Isabel’s passion ignites positive change. Selected through a rigorous nationwide search, Isabel’s leadership exemplifies the power of youth.”