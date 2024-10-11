Ado-Doguwa affirms confidence in Nigeria’s judiciary system following the ruling of the Court of Appeal

The lawmaker representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency of Kano State, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, says he strongly believes in the Nigerian judiciary, saying it remains the last hope for the common man. The member stated this is on the heels of a ruling of the Court of Appeal Abuja on Thursday which dismissed a case of culpable homicide slammed against him by the Kano State Government.

The court had ruled that the appeal by the Kano Government lacked in merit, further affirming an earlier judgement by the Federal High Court, Abuja which acquitted the lawmaker. Recall that the Federal High Court, Abuja similarly charged the Kano State government N25 million fine for defaming the character of the lawmaker. The Federal High Court dated 5th December, 2023, in suit no: FHC/ABJ/714/2019 had cleared Doguwa of the murder allegation.

Reacting to the judgement, Doguwa said, “For me this is a testimony of our good and reliable judicial system. Of course, for an individual to win a case against a desperate state government like that of Kano, is proof that Nigeria’s judiciary remains the only hope of a common man. “We appreciate Allah for once again vindicating me and absolving me from the mischief of my political opponents. I want to urge my people especially at the constituency level to celebrate this victory by thanking Allah swt and avoid breach of law and order.

“I have also accepted all that happened in the course of this judicial tussle as an act of God and taking it as an opportunity to prepare me for greater leadership challenge coming ahead.”