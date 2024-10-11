Kano Governor donates ₦100m to market fire victims

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has donated ₦100m to victims of the recent fire incident that ravaged Kantin Kwari Textile Market. The donation was made during his visit to the market, where he expressed solidarity with the affected traders.

Governor Yusuf explained that the fund is aimed at alleviating the impact of the tragedy. He said, “While this money cannot fully compensate for the losses suffered, it is intended to help ease the burden on those affected.” He also announced several initiatives aimed at improving market infrastructure and preventing future disasters. “We plan to install solar-powered street lights, rehabilitate the road network, construct drainages, and provide motorized boreholes to improve conditions at the market,” the governor stated.

The fire, which destroyed 29 shops, was quickly contained by the swift response of firefighters. Alhaji Hamisu Sa’ad Dogon Nama, Managing Director of Kantin Kwari Market Management Board, expressed his appreciation for the rescue efforts. “We are grateful to the firefighters and first responders who prevented the fire from spreading further. Their timely intervention made a difference,” he said.

Chairman of the Market Elders Committee, Alhaji Sabu’u Bako also praised the governor for his support, while urging the state government to address other operational challenges the traders face. Bako said, “We thank His Excellency for his concern, and we hope the government can help us resolve some of the ongoing issues at the market.”

In response, Governor Yusuf reassured the traders of the state’s commitment to strengthening Kano’s position as the commercial hub of Northern Nigeria and beyond. “We are determined to keep Kano thriving as a centre of commerce not just for Nigeria, but for West Africa,” he affirmed.