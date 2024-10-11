‘Mind your utterance or come to the battlefield’, DHQ warns Asari Dokubo

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has issued a stern warning to a former militant leader, Asari Dokubo to mind his utterances or be prepared to come to the battlefield and have a first-hand experience of how effective the Nigerian military is.

Fielding questions from Journalists in Abuja on the sideline of the bi-weekly media briefing organised by the Defence Headquarters, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, dared Dokubo to enter the battlefield and prove he could compete with the military. While vowing that the ex-militant leader would be neutralised, General Buba urged relevant security agencies to address the matter.

In a viral video last Saturday, the former militant leader claimed that two helicopters had been flying over his home and compound for several minutes. The 60-year-old claimed that he perceived the act as provocation from the government, the police, and supporters of former Rivers State Governor and FCT minister, Mister Nyesom Wike.

He warned that should the helicopters be shot down, the blame should not rest on him. “I didn’t go and look for the helicopter to shoot them down. I will shoot down the helicopter. I swear by Allah that I will shoot down the helicopter,” he said.