PDP NWC faction retaliates, suspends National Chairman, Damagum, Secretary

Moments after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee headed by the Acting National Chairman, Illiya Damagum announced the suspension of the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, another statement signed by Debo Ologunagba has announced the suspension of the PDP Acting National Chairman, and the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

PDP’s NWC had suspended Ologunagba and Ajibadeover over allegations of disloyalty and insubordination levelled against them.

The statement read in part, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arising from its 593rd Meeting today, Thurday, October 10, 2024, has directed the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Hon Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser (NLA), Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, to step aside.

“As a result, the NWC constituted a committee to be chaired by the Deputy National Chairman (South) H.E. Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issues raised against the officers in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Party. “Following the NWC’s Decision, it directed their respective deputies (DNPS and DNLA) to assume office in acting capacity with effect from Friday, October 11, 2014, pending the conclusion of investigation by the Committee. The officers are: “Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga, Acting National Publicity Secretary and Okechukwu Osuoha, Acting National Legal Adviser. “The NWC enjoins all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain focused and committed as it pilots the day-to-day affairs of the PDP for its greater good.”

In a twist, however, Ologunagba, in a statement on Friday, also announced the suspension of Damagum and Anyanwu. The statement read in part, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has extensively considered the series of complaints raised against the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum and National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu particularly with regard to the letter addressed by them to the Court of Appeal in Appeal No:CA/PH/307/2024 against the party’s position in the case involving the 27 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who vacated their seats upon decamping from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The NWC condemned this anti-party activity of the Acting National Chairman and the National Secretary which is in gross violation of the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) and their Oath of Office. “Consequently, the NWC, pursuant to Sections 57, 58 and 59 of the PDP Constitution, has suspended Amb. Illiya Damagum and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as Acting National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party respectively and referred them to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action.

“In the meantime, the two officials are suspended from all meetings, activities and programs of the NWC pending the conclusion of an investigation by the National Disciplinary Committee.”