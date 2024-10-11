Troops nab suspected bandit logistics suppliers in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested three suspected bandits and a logistic supplier linked to terrorists within and outside Taraba State. The feat followed a credible intelligence report, where a special operation was launched on 7 October 2024 in the Andemin general area of Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

The tip-off led to the successful apprehension of some suspected bandits at Jeb-Jeb, a border community between Taraba and Plateau States. This is contained in a press statement issued by Captain Olubodunde Oni Acting Assistant director of 6 Brigade Army Public Relations. The bandits, identified as Adamu Abubakar, Mohammed Bello, and Musa Adamu are believed to be responsible for a series of criminal activities, including armed robberies, kidnappings, and violent assaults on communities in the Area.

The arrests come as part of a broader effort of 6 Brigade to curb the rising wave of interstate criminality within its Area of Operations. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects have been active in the state for several years and Investigation is in progress to apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate.

Additionally, a key terrorist logistics supplier working with a notorious terrorist group in Taraba state was arrested in a separate operation in Bunka village of Lau LGA.

The suspect Musa Inusa is believed to be providing essential supplies, and other materials, to terrorists operating in the Area. His arrest is expected to disrupt the supply chain and further weaken the operational capabilities of the group.