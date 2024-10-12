NCDC reports surge in Lassa fever cases in Ondo, Edo

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) recorded a rise in Lassa fever cases in week 39 of 2024, with Ondo and Edo states reporting nine new confirmed cases. The NCDC stated this on its official website, based on the latest Lassa Fever Situation Report.

Lassa fever, identified by the World Health Organisation as a pathogen with a high potential for severe outbreaks, poses a growing threat as climate change puts an estimated 700 million people at risk. Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle pain, and in severe cases, facial swelling and bleeding, as survivors often suffer from long-term complications, such as deafness.

According to the report, the agency the increase from four cases reported in the previous week, raised the total number of infections and deaths in the year to alarming levels. It said, “The country is witnessing a surge in Lassa fever cases, with the total number of infections in 2024 rising to 1,018 across 28 states. “As of week 39 (September 23-29), 172 deaths have been reported, reflecting a slight increase in the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) to 16.9 per cent, compared to 16.8 per cent in the same period in 2023.”

It highlighted that the new confirmed cases were recorded in Ondo and Edo states, two of the three states that account for 68 per cent of all confirmed cases in 2024. It noted that “Ondo reported 28 per cent of the cases, followed by Edo with 23 per cent and Bauchi, 17 per cent.” The NCDC said that the predominant age group affected by the disease ranged from 31 to 40 years, with an equal number of male and female patients.