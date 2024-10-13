Customs to boost border security, combat smuggling with technology

The South-West Zone of the Nigeria Customs Service has expressed its resolve to deploy available technological devices to achieve efficient border control and tackle smuggling headlong in order to ensure improved national security through the borders.

The Assistant Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, South-West Zone, Saidu Abba-Yusuf, stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital during his appraisal visit to the Ogun 11 Command of the Zone where he charged officers on professionalism and against corruption. “Efforts are ongoing to use technology to enhance our borders’ security and patrol. The CGC, Bashir Adeniyi, for the past year, has been very busy trying to coordinate. Apart from the border issue, even in the seaport – every one of our operations is being automated, likewise at the border station” he said.

“You are quite aware that about last week or so, the CGC inspected an aircraft bought on behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service for patrol on the borders. “We are all aware that the borders are porous, and the only way we can monitor those borders is by using modern technology, but before you use this modern technology, training and re-training have to be embarked on, which the service is actively doing. Acquiring that aircraft is part of the technology which the service has embarked on.

“I can tell anybody contemplating on bringing in arms or any illicit arms, ammunition and drugs into Nigeria should have a rethink because Nigeria Customs Service under the current leadership is very active and very effective in terms of intelligence gathering with other sister security agencies.”