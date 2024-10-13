Reverse latest petrol price hike pending court verdict, SERAP tells Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) is demanding an immediate reversal of the latest increase in the price of petrol. The organisation urged President Bola Tinubu “to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to immediately reverse the second increase in petrol prices in one month, pending the hearing and determination of the suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja challenging the legality of the powers of the NNPCL to increase petrol prices.”

The latest increase has seen NNPCL outlets in Lagos sell a litre of petrol for ₦998 from the initial price of ₦855, while in Abuja, it went to ₦1,030 from ₦897. In other filling stations, the price of the product goes for as much as ₦1,050 in some parts of Lagos State.

SERAP had last month filed a lawsuit against the president and NNPCL “over the failure to reverse the apparently unlawful increase in the pump price of petrol, and to probe the allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the NNPCL.”

In its open letter dated 12 October 2024 and signed by its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP said, “The latest increase in petrol prices makes a mockery of the case pending before the Federal High Court, and creates a risk that the course of justice will be seriously impeded or prejudiced in this case.”