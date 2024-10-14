FG inaugurates task force to curtail deforestation

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari has inaugurated the National Task Force (NTF) on the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) to ensure Nigeria’s compliance with the regulation on deforestation free agricultural products and boost the economic. Speaking during the event held at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Abuja recently, the Minister said that the inauguration of NTF was a strategic step toward addressing issues in alignment with the EUDR.

Kyari added that deforestation and forest degradation were significant contributors to climate change and biodiversity loss. The Minister revealed that the EUDR came into effect on June 29, 2023, with a mandatory compliance deadline of December 2024. He noted that regulation targets commodities associated with high deforestation risks, including timber, soya, palm oil, coffee, cocoa, and cattle, along with derived products such as chocolate, leather, tyres, and furniture.

Kyari stressed that “Only products that are deforestation-free — meaning they have not contributed to deforestation or forest degradation after December 31, 2020 — and are legal according to the domestic laws of the country of origin, will be permitted in the EU market.” He described the European Union (EU) as a major trade partner, and non-compliance with the EUDR would severely impact Nigeria’s export markets for cocoa, rubber, soya, and timber, which account for 80% percent, 7% percent, 5% percent, respectively of Nigeria’s 523 million Euro export trade to the EU.

He therefore appealed for the extension of the deadline to ensure more countries’ compliance with the regulations of EUDR.

According to him, ‘’ the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) comprising all cocoa producing nations at the recently concluded meeting unequivocally called for a two-year postponement of the EUDR deadline. I therefore use this opportunity to join the call for the suspension of the EUDR’’. Kyari also stressed the importance of collaboration to establish a central national database for traceability and certification, as well as forest mapping and due diligence to ensure deforestation-free products.

He highlighted Ghana’s progress in mapping 1.2 million farms and preparing to trace cocoa beans from farms to ships. He pointed out that Nigeria would follow suit and avoid lagging in compliance. The Minister urged the NTF to work with both government and private sector stakeholders, to meet these standards, and to secure Nigeria’s position in the global market. In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Temitope Peter Fashedemi, represented by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Engr. Abubakar Abdullahi stated the Ministry would support the NTF towards achieving its mandate in line with Renewed Hope Agenda in the Agriculture Sector.

The National Task Force’s Terms of Reference (ToR), include; Coordination of relevant stakeholders towards having a national approach on EUDR, Design implementation and funding strategy for National Task Force on EUDR, Review and adopt state plan for Nationwide implementation, Create comprehensive GIS infrastructure for cocoa production, digitization and profiling of all value chain actors and other traceability dimensions, Engage EU on possibility of deadline extension, amongst others. A statement by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department on Monday, said the team were left unattended to at the Al Abraq Airport. A video posted by the Eagles media team also confirmed the development, as the players and officials, along with their luggage, were left stranded at the airport, with the Libyan airport officials indifferent to their plight.

The Eagles departed for Libya on Sunday morning, ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday 4 clash against the Mediterranean Knights. Libya was to host the three-time African champions at the 10,000-capacity Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, located just 10 kilometres from Benghazi, but reports emerged that they were diverted to another city. “The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport away from Benghazi just as the pilot was completing his approach to the Benghazi Airport. We understand the Al Abraq International Airport is only used for hajj operations.