Governor Umaru Bago receives 2024 Voice of Africa (VOA) Canada Torchbearer Award

Niger State Governor, Farmer Umaru Bago, has been bestowed upon with the prestigious 2024 Voice of Africa (VOA) Canada Torchbearer Award for his outstanding leadership and commitment to agriculture, food security, and infrastructural development in the state.

The VOA Canada Torchbearer Award recognizes individuals and organizations making significant contributions to Black communities worldwide. Based in Toronto, VOA Canada promotes African content and encourage collaborations between African and Canadian entities. Governor Bago’s efforts in advancing agricultural development and good governance have earned him this notable accolade.

Under his leadership, Niger State has seen transformative changes in agriculture, enhancing food security and empowering local communities. His Excellency’s administration has also initiated vital infrastructure projects that improve connectivity and boost economic prospects.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Bago expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized his commitment to partnering with national and international stakeholders, especially the Canadian business community, to promote food security and economic opportunities in Niger State.