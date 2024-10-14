I have escalated to relevant authorities, Minister speaks on Super Eagles ordeal in Libya

The Sports Minister, John Enoh said he has escalated the ill-treatment meted out to the Super Eagles by the Libyan authorities since they landed at the Al Abaq Airport on Sunday, to all concerned authorities.

A statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department on Monday said the team were left unattended to at the Al Abraq Airport. A video posted by the Eagles media team also confirmed the development, as the players and officials, along with their luggage, were left stranded at the airport, with the Libyan airport officials indifferent to their plight.

The Eagles departed for Libya on Sunday morning, ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday 4 clash against the Mediterranean Knights. Libya was to host the three-time African champions at the 10,000-capacity Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, located just 10 kilometres from Benghazi, but reports emerged that they were diverted to another city.

However, updates from the NFF, said the Super Eagles will no longer take part in the 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya due to their current ordeal.