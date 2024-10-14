NFF withdraws Super Eagles from AFCON qualifier after Libyan airport ordeal

The Nigerian Football Federation has said the Super Eagles will no longer take part in the 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya after the Libyan authorities delayed the Super Eagles at the Al Abraq Airport for more than 12 hours after landing.

A statement by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department on Monday, said the team were left unattended to at the Al Abraq Airport. A video posted by the Eagles media team also confirmed the development, as the players and officials, along with their luggage, were left stranded at the airport, with the Libyan airport officials indifferent to their plight.

The Eagles departed for Libya on Sunday morning, ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday 4 clash against the Mediterranean Knights. Libya was to host the three-time African champions at the 10,000-capacity Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, located just 10 kilometres from Benghazi, but reports emerged that they were diverted to another city.

“The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport away from Benghazi just as the pilot was completing his approach to the Benghazi Airport. We understand the Al Abraq International Airport is only used for hajj operations.