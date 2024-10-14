Two die in Lagos multiple auto crash

Two people have died in a multiple-vehicle crash at Second Rainbow Bus Stop, along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway in Lagos. A statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) signed by its Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu on Monday, said it received a distress call and had activated its State Emergency Response to the location.

On arrival of the Eagle response team at the incident scene by 5: 52PM on Sunday, it discovered a multiple accident involving a MAN truck, registration number KTU 793 YE, conveying groundnut oil, Honda Accord saloon car, registration number KTU 223 GH, and two commercial buses. Further information gathered at the scene of the incident revealed that the MAN truck suffered a mechanical failure at high speed, lost control, crashing into other vehicles.

Unfortunately, two male adults lost their lives in the incident, while several others who suffered various degrees of injuries, were attended to by LASAMBUS. “The four vehicles involved in the crash suffered extensive physical damage,” the statement added. It, however, said a joint response effort by primary responders at the incident scene led to a quick resolution.

As of the time of filing this report, the incident scene had been cleared, the accident truck and cars had been evacuated off the road with the aid of Tow truck to Festac Police Station. It also said the dead bodies have been handed over to police officers present at the incident scene, and have been evacuated to the mortuary.