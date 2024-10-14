Yayari’s decision to hit the ground running shows he understands the urgency to reform PDP

… A seamless transition that will usher stability – Ugochinyere

Spokesman of the opposition lawmakers Coalition. Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere has applauded the new Acting National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Yayari over his decision to hit the ground running.

Ikenga in a statement in Abuja said the decision of the new acting chairman shows his understanding of the urgency to reposition the party for greater electoral fortunes ahead of 2027 election.

He said it shows that the National chairman understands the urgent desire of members of the hitherto biggest political part in Africa to sanitize the system, restore internal democracy and cohesion in the party.

Hon. Ugochinyere who represent the ideas of the North and South in the House of Representatives said the decision to hit the ground of the Acting Chairman has rekindled hope among the PDP family.