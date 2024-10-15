Apologise to Nigerian Government, Senate tells Libya

The Senate on Tuesday, asked Libya to apologise to the Nigerian government over the ill-treatment it meted out to Nigeria’s senior football men’s team, Super Eagles on Monday. This was after the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio condemned the act, while also demanding a probe and penalisation of Libya over the matter.

Under personal explanation on Tuesday, Senator Ismaila Kawu raised the ill-treatment of the Super Eagles football team by the Libyan authorities and football federation in Libya. Condemning the actions of the Libyan authorities for these unwarranted hostilities, he noted with regret that the actions of the Libyan authorities and Football Federation did not only endanger the lives of the players, but other members of the delegation.

He also urged the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. to call the attention of the Libyan government to the negative diplomatic consequences of such action. While speaking earlier, Akpabio in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh decried the antics and shameful behaviour of the Libyan officials and authorities saying, “This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the disregard for human dignity and the lack of respect for international norms”.

He declared that the reported mistreatment of the players is not only unacceptable, but also a breach of the principles of fair play and sportsmanship that underpins international football competitions.