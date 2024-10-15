CAF delists Nigeria, Libya AFCON qualifier amidst ill-treatment controversy

The Confederation of African Football has delisted the Group D second-leg fixture of the ongoing 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

CAF published an updated game fixture on its X handle on Tuesday, however, it does not include the Libya versus Nigeria game.

The game was earlier scheduled to take place in Libya by 8 pm on Tuesday after the first leg took place in Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday.

The Super Eagles beat the Mediterranean Knights by a lone goal in the dying minute of the game. However, the return leg has been greeted with controversy after the Super Eagles players and officials narrated their over 14 hours ordeal at the Libya airport leading them to return home.