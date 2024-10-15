Edo Poll: ‘Our mandate was stolen’, PDP files petition at tribunal

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi has said the party has successfully filed a petition against what he described as the September 21 governorship election robbery, noting that the party is confident of reclaiming its alleged stolen mandate.

Aziegbemi disclosed this while briefing journalists on Monday, in Benin City, the Edo State capital. The party also alleged a devious ploy of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to stall the order given by a competent Court for the PDP, to inspect election materials at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Aduwawa, and were tactical, thereby beating the APC to its own game.

The PDP chair said, “We have begun the journey to reclaim the people’s mandate and a petition has been filed before the Edo State Election Tribunal. Against all odds, the petition has been filed as APC’s plan is for us not to successfully file the petition. The mandate given to PDP will be reclaimed. “We have put our fingers where the problem is and the election tribunal will surely give us our mandate based on overwhelming evidence before them.”

Aziegbemi alleged that while the PDP was busy gathering evidence to pursue its case at the tribunal, the APC and its chairman, Jarret Tenebe were lying and spreading falsehood to actualise the evil ploy of the APC.