FA holds talks with Tuchel over England manager job

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has held talks with the Football Association about becoming the next England manager. England have been without a permanent manager since Gareth Southgate resigned following the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.

Lee Carsley was placed in charge on an interim basis “with a view to remaining in the position throughout autumn” while the FA assessed suitable options. The BBC has been told by two different sources that initial talks have taken place with German Tuchel. An approach was also made for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in the summer.

Tuchel left Bayern Munich in May, despite still having a year to run on his contract, as the German giants failed to win the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2011-12. He has also previously managed Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain. Tuchel, 51, was Chelsea boss between January 2021 and September 2022 – winning the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup before being sacked.

In June, Tuchel ruled himself out of the running to take over at Manchester United – it was understood that he met Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in France. If appointed, Tuchel would become the third non-British permanent manager of the England men’s team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.