National Grid collapses second time in 24 hours

The national electricity grid collapsed again on Tuesday, plunging millions of people into darkness. The latest incident comes barely 24 hours after electricity distribution companies across the country announced the grid collapsed around 6:48p.m, resulting in the loss of power supply across their networks.

“Dear valued customer, kindly be informed that there was a system collapse at 09:17hrs which has resulted to a loss of power supply across our network,” Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) which serves some parts of Lagos State said on its X handle. “We are currently working with our partners as we hope for a speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power is restored. Kindly bear with us.”

Similarly, the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the fresh collapse and promised the restoration of normalcy as soon as possible. “Dear Esteemed Customers, We sincerely apologise for the power outage in our franchise states since yesterday evening. This is as a result of the. collapse of the national grid which occurred at about 18:05 pm on Monday, October 14th,” the Kaduna DisCo said.

“The team at the Transmission Company of Nigeria are making efforts to restore supply back to the grid after which we shall restore to customers across all our franchise. We deeply regret any inconvenience this may have caused.”