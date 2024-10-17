Flooding: Relocate from River Banks, FG warns Nigerians 

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), has advised Nigerians living around river banks along the River Benue Basin to quickly move to safer grounds.

In a statement on Thursday, NIHSA Director General, Umar Mohammed, warned that water on the River Benue has reached the flooding level due to increased rainfall. He also urged those along the River Niger to move to a safe location as the management of Kainji and Jebba Dams are working to control the floodwaters.

The NIHSA boss urged Nigerians to cooperate with the emergency management agencies and work together to build resilience against flooding in Nigeria and minimise the effects of the flood. Recently, the government warned Nigerians to relocate to safe ground after the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon. This followed the release of water from the overflowing Alau Dam killed over 30 persons and swept away thousands of homes in Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State.

In 2022, flooding ravaged many states, claimed 665 lives, displaced 2,437,411 persons, and affected 4,476,867 persons, according to data from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).