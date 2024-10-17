Police Warn POS Operators: Transactions above ₦500,000 can lead to trouble

The Delta State Police Command has issued a stern warning to Point of Sale (POS) operators regarding transactions exceeding ₦500,000. According to SP Bright Edafe, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, such transactions could potentially implicate operators in criminal activities, particularly kidnappings.

In a recent statement, SP Edafe highlighted a case where a POS operator received a ransom payment of ₦4,000,000 from kidnappers, earning a mere ₦40,000 in profit. “Don’t be a tool for kidnappers to collect ransom,” he cautioned. “It must be traced to you.”

The police emphasised the importance of vigilance and adherence to federal regulations, which impose strict limits on transaction amounts to prevent misuse by criminals. POS operators are urged to report any suspicious activities and ensure compliance with the guidelines to avoid legal repercussions.

“Be wise,” SP Edafe advised. “You may argue that you are doing business, but before your lawyer will get you out, you may spend some time cooling off in prison.” The warning serves as a reminder of the critical role POS operators play in maintaining security and the potential consequences of neglecting regulatory measures.