Shettima arrives in Sweden for two-day visit

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Sweden for a two-day work visit aimed at boosting trade and bilateral relations between both nations, his spokesman has said.

In a statement late Wednesday, Stanley Nkwocha said the Vice President arrived in the European country alongside Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Communications Minister and Digital Economy Minister, Bosun Tijani; and some heads of government agencies and parastatals.

Nkwocha said the visit, which was at the behest of President Bola Tinubu, would see the Vice President engage in high-level talks with key government officials. He is also slated to meet with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Swedish Prime Minister.

He said targeted areas of strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden that will be pursued by the Vice President include ICT, digitalisation, education, sustainable transport, agriculture and mining.

The Vice President is expected back in the country on Saturday, the statement concluded.