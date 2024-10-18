Egbetokun orders investigation as police flag 612 stolen vehicles in September

The Nigerian Police Force said it flagged a total of 612 hijacked and missing vehicles across the country within the last month. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the vehicles were seized following the deployment of the Electronic Central Motor Registry (E-CMR).

He added that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has ordered an immediate investigation to dismantle the syndicate responsible for these vehicle hijackings.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, Adejobi said the first batch of seven stolen vehicles reported through the E-CMR platform was flagged for investigation, with three of them already recovered.

On the success of the E-CMR initiative, the force public relations officer emphasised that the system aims to drastically reduce vehicle theft and related crimes, as he explained that one of the vehicles, stolen from Abuja, was traced to Ilorin, Kwara State and returned to its rightful owner last weekend.