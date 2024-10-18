Jigawa tanker explosion death toll rises to 167

The death toll from a tanker explosion in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State has risen to 167, the state governor, Umar Namadi, said on Thursday. He stated this at the Government House in Dutse while receive his Kano State counterpart, Abba Yusuf, who was on a condolence visit.

“As of Thursday evening, 167 lives had been lost in the fire disaster,” Governor Namadi confirmed, expressing sorrow over the tragic incident that has plunged the state into mourning. Currently, 67 survivors are receiving medical treatment in various hospitals both within and outside Jigawa State.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure the injured receive the best care available,” the governor said. The tragic event unfolded on Tuesday, when a fuel tanker exploded in Majiya town. Reports suggest that many of the victims were scooping fuel from the tanker wreckage when the explosion occurred. A mass burial was held for the initial 147 victims who lost their lives in the aftermath.

Governor Namadi expressed his gratitude to the Kano State Government for its support during this difficult time. He assured that the N100 million donation from Kano would be “judiciously used to aid the victims of the unfortunate incident and their families.”