Naira Redesign: Court grants EFCC’s request to present witness virtually

Justice Mary Anenih of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to present two witnesses virtually in the trial of former Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele.

In a ruling on Friday, Justice Anenih granted EFCC’s application in which it sought the court’s permission to be allowed to field the witnesses, who are currently abroad, through video link. The EFCC is prosecuting Emefiele on a six-count charge of unlawfully printing new naira notes, among others. At the day’s proceeding, Counsel to the EFCC told the court that the two witnesses the prosecution planned to call next, were based in the United States of America.

He informed the court that his team encountered difficulties in bringing the witnesses to Nigeria and sought to file a motion to have the oral evidence of the witnesses taken via Zoom or other video platforms. The Defence counsel expressed no objection to the prosecution’s application but sought clarification on whether the witnesses would be the last to be called by the prosecution.

After hearing the parties, Justice MaryAnne Anenih granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the trial till November 14, 26, December 4, 2024, and January 21, 2025.