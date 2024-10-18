Reps mourns death of Press Corps Member, Elijah Olaluyi

The House of Representatives expresses its profound sadness over the passing of Elijah Olaluyi, a valued member of the House Press Corps, who died at the age of 62 after a brief illness. Olaluyi, a veteran photojournalist with New Telegraph, passionately covered the activities of the Green Chamber until his demise late Thursday. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, in reaction to the tragic news, described Mr. Olaluyi as a media professional whose contributions will be greatly missed.

“He was a veteran media professional who covered the National Assembly for many years and possessed invaluable institutional memories of people and events within the federal parliament. He will be greatly missed. “My heart goes out to his family and the Press Corps during this difficult time,” Speaker Abbas stated.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in a statement, described the late Olaluyi as a professional who practised his craft with utmost decency, showcasing exceptional photographic skills guided by the highest ethics of the journalism profession. “Until his death Thursday evening, Olaluyi covered the activities of the House of Representatives with zeal and professional integrity,” Rt. Hon. Kalu added.

In a statement signed by the Spokesman, Nigeria House of Representatives Hon. Akin Rotimi Jnr. The House prays for the repose of his soul and for strength and comfort for his family, colleagues at New Telegraph, the House of Representatives Press Corps (HoRPC), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and all who knew him.