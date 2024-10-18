Saka injury ‘not serious’ but Arsenal without Odegaard

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka’s injury “is not serious” but captain Martin Odegaard remains unavailable, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed. England international Saka, 23, sustained an apparent hamstring injury during the Three Lions’ loss to Greece last week and missed Sunday’s win over Finland.

“It is not a serious injury. He is evolving really well. He has done a few things in the last two days. We are hopeful,” Arteta said on Friday. But Odegaard “is not going to be fit” in time for Saturday’s Premier League match at Bournemouth (17:30 BST), having suffered an ankle ligament injury during September’s international break.

Among Arsenal’s other injury concerns, forward Kai Havertz “has a good chance” of featuring while defenders Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko are “quite close” to making a return, according to the Arsenal boss. Arsenal, runners-up to Manchester City in the past two seasons, are within one point of leaders Liverpool and unbeaten after seven games before facing Bournemouth.

Midfielder Odegaard, 25, has not played for the club since late August, missing four league games and both of the Gunners’ Champions League fixtures.