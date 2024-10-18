Troops arrest three terrorist collaborators in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have arrested three individuals suspected to be collaborating with terrorists in Taraba State. Acting on intelligence reports of some terrorists’ presence in Kona mountains which cut across Jalingo and Lau LGAs, troops of the 6 Brigade conducted operations around the general area which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The operation took place on Tuesday, October 15 at Landey Jessy village of Lau Local Government Areas (LGA). The suspects were identified as Ahijo Sulaiman, Abdulrahman Isah and Aisha Mohammed.

During interrogation, Aisha Mohammed who is married to Ahijo Sulaiman, confessed that Ahijo’s residence is used for hiding their weapons after operations. Abdulrahman on the other hand was identified by a victim he attempted to kidnap in the Iware community of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State sometime in September 2024.

The suspects are currently in military custody undergoing further investigation. The Nigerian Army says it remains committed to the protection of lives and property, as well as the preservation of the nation’s territorial integrity.